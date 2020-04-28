2002 PCV Valve Hose

Hello all, showing some love to the PCV system on a 2002 V6 (About 124k miles) . I was going to check the PCV Valve and it lifted right up with absolutely no resistance (It still rattles). That doesn't seem right so I'm guessing the grommet is no good. Might as well order a new PCV Valve and hoses for preventive maintenance while I'm at it.Here's what I have
Two "Dorman (42049) PCV Valve Grommet
One Motorcraft EV152D PCV Valve
One Motorcraft KCV112 Hose (This connects to the cold air intake)

My problem is finding a replacement hose that connects the actual PCV Valve to intake
 

