2002 Roush mustang Allen Supercharged serpentine belt routing

i have a 2002 roush mustang with an Allen supercharger. I replaced my belt tensioner and although I took pictures prior to, they were not good enough and I am unsure of the belt routing. I did just find a schematic on the allen website from 2004, does anyone know if this is up to date? I will try it when I get home but any info will help. Also do I really need to take off the entire alternator bracket in order to replace the belt?
20200121_175959.jpg
 

