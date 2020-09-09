2002 Stage 2 Roush Mustang "Factory" Tune

Hello,



I recently got flagged by the State of California for Smog issues on my vehicle. They are requiring that I put the "factory" tune back on my car. The issue is that I have a true 2002 Stage 2 Roush mustang and I am not sure what the factory tune is! Is it still a basic 02 GT Tune? The vehicle was also supercharged by the original owner. I need to know if it is a basic 02 GT tune or I need the Calibration Vehicle Number (CVN) for my car.



Any help with this would be greatly appreciated!