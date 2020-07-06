2002 v6 ECU Question

I have a 2002 mustang 3.8. The cars engine and wiring harness were replaced from a 99-00 car, but the pcm from the 02 is still in the car I believe, as the pcm is throwing a code for a cylinder head temp sensor, which does not exist on this motor. This motor has a coolant temp sensor but it does not function, as the 2002 did not have one. My question is can I get a 99-00 pcm and cluster from the salvage yard and just have ford program my key to the pcm? I think this will solve my issue but if there is another solution feel free to let me know.