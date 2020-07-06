2002 v6 ECU Question

S

SlowSN95

New Member
Mar 28, 2020
5
0
1
20
Dequeen, Arkansas
I have a 2002 mustang 3.8. The cars engine and wiring harness were replaced from a 99-00 car, but the pcm from the 02 is still in the car I believe, as the pcm is throwing a code for a cylinder head temp sensor, which does not exist on this motor. This motor has a coolant temp sensor but it does not function, as the 2002 did not have one. My question is can I get a 99-00 pcm and cluster from the salvage yard and just have ford program my key to the pcm? I think this will solve my issue but if there is another solution feel free to let me know.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
L Diablo & SCT Tuner ECU Questions 2002 GT SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
L 2002 V6 ECU question SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 6
M 2002 Mustang GT Rear End Squeak 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
D Will rear springs from a 2013 GT fit a 2002 V6? SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
E Tuner for 2002 gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
W 2002 mustang gt 5spd. conv., battery light on 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
D Wheels-Tires Proper way to install rear wheel studs 2002 V6 SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
trlps_ 2002 gt 5 speed wont go into any gear 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
H 8 bolt crank to 6 bolt crank swap???? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
O 2002 PCV Valve Hose SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
555shotgun For Sale WTB 2002 2 valve heads Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
E Progress Thread 2002 V6 Project, Help? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
D Cooler thermostat to solve pinging SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
trlps_ 2002 Mustang GT 5spd 5 gear dud gear 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
trlps_ 2002 Mustang GT 5spd hesitation issues 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
L Interior and Upholstery 2002 mustang drive side floor wet. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
kiddiccarus 1995 vs 2002 camshaft synchronizer (Need Help) SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 14
Mr.Roush02 2002 Roush mustang Allen Supercharged serpentine belt routing SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
C 2002 v6 mustang dead battery now won’t start.. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
S 2002 mustang gt nitrous tuning Digital Self-tuning Forum 0
3 Swapping 2002 3.8 mustang engine to 99 mustang car 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
E Custom mod to 2002 gt stock headlights SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
N Engine oil problem 2002 gt 46l 2v SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
P Suspension MMSTB-5 on 2002 GT SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
D Induction noise SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
D Handbrake barely holds 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
S Oil pump gears for a 2002 gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
M 02 mustang misfire 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
J 2002 Gt project help !!!! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
B Engine swap 2002 v6 to a 2002 v8 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
R New to site need help with a 2002 mustang gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
R For Sale V2 Vortech Supercharger Kit 2000-04 $4500 OBO Rochester NY Engine and Power Adder 3
F Engine 2002 gt ect location at harness SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 14
0 help needed SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
S 2002 V6 TO V8 SWAP NEED INFO 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Colb Diablosport 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
a_bartle For Sale 2002 Mustang for Sale SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 2
M Mustang 2002 Idle/ starting the car when the engine is hot problems. ( help ) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
C New to Mustangs-bought a 2002 Mustanf GT for my son The Welcome Wagon 1
K Hello I am brand new to this site. I have a 2002 v6 stnd tran. and I have a street 302 +,060 with a c4 that I want to put into the car. How hard isit 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
J 2002 gt vert instrument cluster issues SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
N 2002 convertible mustang 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
S 2002 V6 - swap to V8. Need recommendation for a good shop in Houston area that has done this before. Thanks in advance. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
D Engine 2002 V6 Sputtering On acceleration SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
T 2002 V6 Headlight Conundrum 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
N 2002 convertible power windows issue 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
COramprat 2002 GT Intermettant rough idle and shut down SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
M Electrical 2002-PATS Replacement SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
Nadine9516 2002 convertible top 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
R 94 5.0 or 2002 gt convertible 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
Similar threads
Top Bottom