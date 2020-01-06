2002 v6 mustang dead battery now won’t start..

Posted my old Stang for sell because I though it make some one a good car it sit in one spot for a month or so I drive it to the mail box and back and yesterday some one show up to buy it and battery was dead bought a new battery installed it used key fob to lock unlock doors because of the security system after I turn the key into on position theft light goes off after few seconds when you turn the car over the theft light becomes solid and goes away when u let go of the key is this normal ? It’s getting no gas but has spark anyone any ideas I try to different keys this car has never not started for me.. Check relays to pump and fuses nothing blown
 

