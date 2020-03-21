Progress Thread 2002 V6 Project, Help?

Hello, I'm new here and today I just made a purchase of a 2002 Mustang V6 Coupe. I looked over a lot of red flags and bought it anyways. Definitely a horrible idea but I got it for really cheap. Anyways, it has a custom exhaust, might have a leak, airbag light (needs a module), cold air intake, and lowered. I bought it knowing the codes were just cleared and the engine is definitely misfiring, I think it's the spark plugs. He also didn't let me test drive it because it wasn't registered, but I drove it in the parking lot. The car has 127,xxx miles on it and I don't believe there's an engine problem. Although, I hope I can fix it instead of having to get rid of it and lose some money. Any tips would be great, although I know this was a pretty bad idea and will probably bite me later, but you live and learn maybe it's an easy fix.

Another question I have is that if there's an exhaust leak how do I fix it when the exhaust itself has another aluminum exhaust over it (with space in between the two). Because if there's a leak under the exhaust coating that I'm talking about then how can I fix it?
 

