I recently purchased a 2002 v6 model from a gentleman in the area, the car only has 134,000 miles on it. It runs great in idle, very smooth and quiet. Upon accelerating the car sputters, runs very rough and the acceleration itself is really poor. I have tried a few things already, I put new plugs and wires in it, new air filter, cleaned the Mass air flow sensor. Its Not throwing any codes and nothing can be found with an OBD2. The vehicle sat for years do to titling issues, my next attempt at fixing this is cleaning the fuel injectors.