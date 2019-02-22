Engine 2002 V6 Sputtering On acceleration

D

DawSonMc

New Member
Feb 22, 2019
1
0
1
20
cape coral florida
I recently purchased a 2002 v6 model from a gentleman in the area, the car only has 134,000 miles on it. It runs great in idle, very smooth and quiet. Upon accelerating the car sputters, runs very rough and the acceleration itself is really poor. I have tried a few things already, I put new plugs and wires in it, new air filter, cleaned the Mass air flow sensor. Its Not throwing any codes and nothing can be found with an OBD2. The vehicle sat for years do to titling issues, my next attempt at fixing this is cleaning the fuel injectors.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
trlps_ clutch issues (2002 gt 5 speed) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
M 2002 Gt Fuel cell mod question SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
0 4.6 2v SOHC 2k rpm Idle, help reading engine data SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
L WTB/Trade Camber/Caster pates for 2002 Gt Suspension Parts 0
S New here! The Welcome Wagon 5
L WTB/Trade Bolts for 2002 mustang exterior pieces Interior Exterior Parts 1
S 2002 gt need help. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
B electric seat in 2002 Mustang wont work 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
N 2002 A/C Control Selector Messed Up SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
S 2002 v6 ECU Question SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
M 2002 Mustang GT Rear End Squeak 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
D Will rear springs from a 2013 GT fit a 2002 V6? SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
E Tuner for 2002 gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
W 2002 mustang gt 5spd. conv., battery light on 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
D Wheels-Tires Proper way to install rear wheel studs 2002 V6 SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
trlps_ 2002 gt 5 speed wont go into any gear 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
H 8 bolt crank to 6 bolt crank swap???? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
O 2002 PCV Valve Hose SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
555shotgun For Sale WTB 2002 2 valve heads Engine and Power Adder Parts 3
E Progress Thread 2002 V6 Project, Help? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
D Cooler thermostat to solve pinging SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
trlps_ 2002 Mustang GT 5spd 5 gear dud gear 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
trlps_ 2002 Mustang GT 5spd hesitation issues 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
L Interior and Upholstery 2002 mustang drive side floor wet. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
kiddiccarus 1995 vs 2002 camshaft synchronizer (Need Help) SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 14
Mr.Roush02 2002 Roush mustang Allen Supercharged serpentine belt routing SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
C 2002 v6 mustang dead battery now won’t start.. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
S 2002 mustang gt nitrous tuning Digital Self-tuning Forum 0
3 Swapping 2002 3.8 mustang engine to 99 mustang car 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
E Custom mod to 2002 gt stock headlights SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
N Engine oil problem 2002 gt 46l 2v SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
P Suspension MMSTB-5 on 2002 GT SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
D Induction noise SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
D Handbrake barely holds 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
S Oil pump gears for a 2002 gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
M 02 mustang misfire 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
J 2002 Gt project help !!!! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
B Engine swap 2002 v6 to a 2002 v8 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
R New to site need help with a 2002 mustang gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
R For Sale V2 Vortech Supercharger Kit 2000-04 $4500 OBO Rochester NY Engine and Power Adder 3
F Engine 2002 gt ect location at harness SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 14
0 help needed SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
S 2002 V6 TO V8 SWAP NEED INFO 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Colb Diablosport 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
a_bartle For Sale 2002 Mustang for Sale SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 2
M Mustang 2002 Idle/ starting the car when the engine is hot problems. ( help ) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
C New to Mustangs-bought a 2002 Mustanf GT for my son The Welcome Wagon 1
K Hello I am brand new to this site. I have a 2002 v6 stnd tran. and I have a street 302 +,060 with a c4 that I want to put into the car. How hard isit 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
J 2002 gt vert instrument cluster issues SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
N 2002 convertible mustang 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom