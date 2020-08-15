2002 v6 to 5.4L DOHC swap

My car was born a v6 automatic in 2002. After doing my first transplant on a 96 v6 automatic to a V8 4.6L PI 5spd, I knew in some distant future, I would do another surgery. As the years went by, I started researching and sourcing parts all over the internet and local junkyards. I accumulated so many parts, I could not walk freely in my garage. And each time I decide to start working on my Mustang, something always derails my plans. You see, back when I bought my Mustang, I was single in college then Cupid shot his arrow through my heart in 2004 and I fell for a young thing. All my time and $$ went into my new love, so project Frankenstein was put on the back burner. Fast forward to 2011, the young thing I fell in love with in college became my wife. So now my money isn't just mine alone and then in 2012, we welcomed our first baby girl. With my new found responsibilities, Project Frankenstein was dead in the tracks. I still held on to hope that someday, I would pickup where I left off on this project. I continued buying parts here and there. In 2018, my son was born and my dream of finishing my project car was nothing but a fading dream until COVID-19 hit.





Now with the new reality of working from home and the kids out of school, I saw hope once again in Project Frankenstein. So tune in for the transformation of a natural born V6 to a 5.4L DOHC Twin Turbo.