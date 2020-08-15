2002 v6 to 5.4L DOHC swap

E

Edstang99

New Member
Aug 15, 2020
6
0
1
38
New York
I am new on Stangnet.com, just want to know if this is the right thread to share my 2002 v6 to 5.4L DOHC swap? if Not, I will start my new thread.

Thank you.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


E

Edstang99

New Member
Aug 15, 2020
6
0
1
38
New York
My car was born a v6 automatic in 2002. After doing my first transplant on a 96 v6 automatic to a V8 4.6L PI 5spd, I knew in some distant future, I would do another surgery. As the years went by, I started researching and sourcing parts all over the internet and local junkyards. I accumulated so many parts, I could not walk freely in my garage. And each time I decide to start working on my Mustang, something always derails my plans. You see, back when I bought my Mustang, I was single in college then Cupid shot his arrow through my heart in 2004 and I fell for a young thing. All my time and $$ went into my new love, so project Frankenstein was put on the back burner. Fast forward to 2011, the young thing I fell in love with in college became my wife. So now my money isn't just mine alone and then in 2012, we welcomed our first baby girl. With my new found responsibilities, Project Frankenstein was dead in the tracks. I still held on to hope that someday, I would pickup where I left off on this project. I continued buying parts here and there. In 2018, my son was born and my dream of finishing my project car was nothing but a fading dream until COVID-19 hit.


Now with the new reality of working from home and the kids out of school, I saw hope once again in Project Frankenstein. So tune in for the transformation of a natural born V6 to a 5.4L DOHC Twin Turbo.
 
E

Edstang99

New Member
Aug 15, 2020
6
0
1
38
New York
******Part List*****
-5.4L SOHC complete from junkyard
-Navigator DOHC heads
-T45( Later will use TKO600)
-Custom Ford 9inch
-Ford 9 inch Disk brake kit
-2002 4.6L GT ECM harness
-1999 Mustang GT ECM
-2001 Cobra Instrumental cluster
-4.6L GT Injector harness(do not remember from which year)
-Hydroboost
-Aluminum driveshaft
-Aluminum flywheel
-Brake pedal assembly
-complete twin turbo kit from eBay
-UPR K-Member
-ForScan for programming Keys
-Delta Force Sniper for tuning
-New Fuel tank and pump assembly
-Straight through exhaust system from eBay
-Aftermarket CAT

Unfortunately, I do not have pics of when I was building the engine or the Ford 9 inch. But I will certainly document and show pictures of twin turbo install when I start that phase of the project.
 

Attachments

You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
trlps_ clutch issues (2002 gt 5 speed) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
M 2002 Gt Fuel cell mod question SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
0 4.6 2v SOHC 2k rpm Idle, help reading engine data SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
L WTB/Trade Camber/Caster pates for 2002 Gt Suspension Parts 0
S New here! The Welcome Wagon 5
L WTB/Trade Bolts for 2002 mustang exterior pieces Interior Exterior Parts 1
S 2002 gt need help. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
B electric seat in 2002 Mustang wont work 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
N 2002 A/C Control Selector Messed Up SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
S 2002 v6 ECU Question SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
M 2002 Mustang GT Rear End Squeak 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
D Will rear springs from a 2013 GT fit a 2002 V6? SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
E Tuner for 2002 gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
W 2002 mustang gt 5spd. conv., battery light on 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
D Wheels-Tires Proper way to install rear wheel studs 2002 V6 SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
trlps_ 2002 gt 5 speed wont go into any gear 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
H 8 bolt crank to 6 bolt crank swap???? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
O 2002 PCV Valve Hose SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
555shotgun For Sale WTB 2002 2 valve heads Engine and Power Adder Parts 3
E Progress Thread 2002 V6 Project, Help? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
D Cooler thermostat to solve pinging SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
trlps_ 2002 Mustang GT 5spd 5 gear dud gear 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
trlps_ 2002 Mustang GT 5spd hesitation issues 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
L Interior and Upholstery 2002 mustang drive side floor wet. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
kiddiccarus 1995 vs 2002 camshaft synchronizer (Need Help) SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 14
Mr.Roush02 2002 Roush mustang Allen Supercharged serpentine belt routing SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
C 2002 v6 mustang dead battery now won’t start.. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
S 2002 mustang gt nitrous tuning Digital Self-tuning Forum 0
3 Swapping 2002 3.8 mustang engine to 99 mustang car 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
E Custom mod to 2002 gt stock headlights SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
N Engine oil problem 2002 gt 46l 2v SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
P Suspension MMSTB-5 on 2002 GT SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
D Induction noise SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
D Handbrake barely holds 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
S Oil pump gears for a 2002 gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
M 02 mustang misfire 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
J 2002 Gt project help !!!! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
B Engine swap 2002 v6 to a 2002 v8 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
R New to site need help with a 2002 mustang gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
R For Sale V2 Vortech Supercharger Kit 2000-04 $4500 OBO Rochester NY Engine and Power Adder 3
F Engine 2002 gt ect location at harness SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 14
0 help needed SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
S 2002 V6 TO V8 SWAP NEED INFO 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Colb Diablosport 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
a_bartle For Sale 2002 Mustang for Sale SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 2
M Mustang 2002 Idle/ starting the car when the engine is hot problems. ( help ) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
C New to Mustangs-bought a 2002 Mustanf GT for my son The Welcome Wagon 1
K Hello I am brand new to this site. I have a 2002 v6 stnd tran. and I have a street 302 +,060 with a c4 that I want to put into the car. How hard isit 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
J 2002 gt vert instrument cluster issues SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
N 2002 convertible mustang 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom