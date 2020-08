2003-2004 Cobra Steering Rack Install

Byron LeBlanc said: Could you send a link to the IMO where I can but it Click to expand...

IMO = in my opinionMoog 93 Taurus = Part No. ES2513RLAlso Maximum Motorsports doesn't sell a solution to run a Sn rack for 4 lug except to run the SN 95 tie rod with a large spacer and a bumpsteer kit (which they sell).Although I do I like the idea of the this drop spindle effect of the SN tie rod provides, I rather not run that thick of a spacer or a bunch of washers. The Taurus tie rods allows you to run the SN rack on the fox spindle/control arm without having to buy additional parts or the SN control arm. I wouldn't recommend this option if I haven't personally tried it.***Side note***You will need an alignment and possible caster/camber plates (if you do not have already)From Maxamum Motorsports Page of their solutionOther items are needed to install an SN95 steering rack into a Fox chassis Mustang. Fox chassis tie-rods are required because the SN95 tie-rods are too long for the Fox chassis front control arms. The correct length tie-rods can be easily swapped into place because the inner threaded connection, where the tie-rod attaches to the steering rack, is the same. Note that the threads on the tie-rods, for attaching the outer tie-rod ends, are different between the SN95 tie-rods and the Fox tie-rods. This will dictate which outer tie-rod ends must be used.For those using the longer SN95 front control arms on their Fox Mustang, and who will be using an adjustable outer tie-rod end bumpsteer kit , there are two options to choose among for tie-rods and outer tie-rod ends. The longer SN95 tie-rods can be used, which will require an SN95 adjustable outer tie-rod end kit. Or the shorter Fox tie-rods can be used, along with our MMTR-6 tie-rod end kit. This kit has a longer aluminum adapter sleeve that effectively lengthens the Fox tie-rod to match the longer SN95 front control arms. "Also here is a build thread showing lots of picturesAnd there are pictures in my Junkyard build thread here