2003-2004 Cobra Steering Rack Install

So, what's it gonna take to get one of these installed?

Believe it or not, I have a 2.3L rack in my car. How? Long story, but it dates back to when I was 17-18 and didn't have the mechanical ability I do today, and a shop thought all LX mustangs were 2.3L's.

Anyway, the lack of any feel is finally driving me nuts, and since I always loved the steering feel of my 2003GT, I've decided it's time to make the change. Since the cobra racks are supposedly the "best", this is what I'm going to install.


But anyway, back to the main question. What parts do I need for this setup? Steering linkage adapter? Change the inner tie rods out?
 

Definitely do the conversion, night and day difference! The Fox Rack has that weird vague on center feel, the 03-04 Cobra Rack does away with that feeling completely although you do pick up a little more vibration due to the elimination of the rag joint. The 2 hardest parts are either pulling or pushing the factory shaft at the firewall and getting the steering centered.
 
So, what's it gonna take to get one of these installed?

Believe it or not, I have a 2.3L rack in my car. How? Long story, but it dates back to when I was 17-18 and didn't have the mechanical ability I do today, and a shop thought all LX mustangs were 2.3L's.

Anyway, the lack of any feel is finally driving me nuts, and since I always loved the steering feel of my 2003GT, I've decided it's time to make the change. Since the cobra racks are supposedly the "best", this is what I'm going to install.


But anyway, back to the main question. What parts do I need for this setup? Steering linkage adapter? Change the inner tie rods out?
I just recently posted about a rack and pinion on this very thing. A little info, LKQ has cobra racks for sale, and Ford sales remanufactured ones too. However, the easiest route is to go to Advance, Rock Auto, etc and order the Cardone 22-2000 number rack.

This is Cardone's internal code for the Cobra SPR-ZM racks. One problem with this route, is cardone will ship out the SPR-ZK racks as remanufactured 03/04 Cobra racks. You will need to verify the stamping on the passenger side casing. Because the t-bar and valving were different and they just replaced the guts with matching guts.

The tie rods vary depending on you set-up, SN95 needs SN95 and the Fox is the 93 Taurus. You'll also need the MM hybrid shaft as well or make your own.

Here is a write up
http://vb.foureyedpride.com/showthre...-lots-of-pics)

Also, know that rack requires Mercon Fluid
 
Looks like Rockauto has them for $217 plus core. Too bad I cant ship back my fox rack as it's a $100 core.

Oh well, time to start gathering some parts.
 
I believe this to be the 00 cobra R valved rack. (no idea if they made them for the real cobra R's).
Item #AGR-715573
Summit has it for like $410. Not sure if it needs a hybrid steering shaft, but if it doesn't the extra money could be offset by not buying the shaft. If it does, this will get real expensive.

I don't see agr's website anymore, still some products in the summit racing inventory but the agr site still appears to be history.

I run an agr 12:1 (I thought it was a 15:1 until I called them a few years back and they so no it was a 12).
Great rack for a cruiser, but it's really too light and fast for a car that makes a lot of power. Get's hot to handle real fast, over correction is too easy.
When I told the AGR guys I wanted a heavier feel, they basically said I was crazy and the Road race guys love the 12:1.
 
I bought mine off a low mileage 04 Cobra, used Fox Inner and Outer Tie Rods, and stuck with Type F Fluid.
 
If I did the 03 cobra swap could I use the fox tie rods
If the inner tie rods of the 03/04 rack are good, just run the Taurus outer tie rods are the same style as the foxes.

The only difference is inner tie rods of the cobra are metric thread and fox's inner are standard thread. The Taurus outer tie rods female threads are metric, but have the standard fox male thread. So everything bolts up running a fox style outer on a cobra inner tie rod.

Just an FYI
 
If the inner tie rods of the 03/04 rack are good, just run the Taurus outer tie rods are the same style as the foxes.

The only difference is inner tie rods of the cobra are metric thread and fox's inner are standard thread. The Taurus outer tie rods female threads are metric, but have the standard fox male thread. So everything bolts up running a fox style outer on a cobra inner tie rod.

Just an FYI
Well what year Taurus
 
I vaguely recall reading something about people trying to use Taurus outers on either Maximum Motorsports site or another and it was highly discouraged.
 
I vaguely recall reading something about people trying to use Taurus outers on either Maximum Motorsports site or another and it was highly discouraged.
Maximum Motorsports said they cannot not recommend something they haven't tested.

They prefer you to use their parts because they have data to support it, but I have logged close to 10,000 miles on my swap and others as well without issues.

IMO just don't cheap out and get Moog tie rods.
 
Maximum Motorsports said they cannot not recommend something they haven't tested.

They prefer you to use their parts because they have data to support it, but I have logged close to 10,000 miles on my swap and others as well without issues.

IMO just don't cheap out and get Moog tie rods.
Could you send a link to the IMO where I can but it
 
Could you send a link to the IMO where I can but it
IMO = in my opinion

Moog 93 Taurus = Part No. ES2513RL

http://shop.advanceautoparts.com/p/moog-tie-rod-end-es2513rl/20973561-P?searchTerm=tie+rod

Also Maximum Motorsports doesn't sell a solution to run a Sn rack for 4 lug except to run the SN 95 tie rod with a large spacer and a bumpsteer kit (which they sell).

Although I do I like the idea of the this drop spindle effect of the SN tie rod provides, I rather not run that thick of a spacer or a bunch of washers. The Taurus tie rods allows you to run the SN rack on the fox spindle/control arm without having to buy additional parts or the SN control arm. I wouldn't recommend this option if I haven't personally tried it.

***Side note***
You will need an alignment and possible caster/camber plates (if you do not have already)

From Maxamum Motorsports Page of their solution

http://www.maximummotorsports.com/tech_steering_shaft.aspx

"Tech Tip: Other Required Parts

Other items are needed to install an SN95 steering rack into a Fox chassis Mustang. Fox chassis tie-rods are required because the SN95 tie-rods are too long for the Fox chassis front control arms. The correct length tie-rods can be easily swapped into place because the inner threaded connection, where the tie-rod attaches to the steering rack, is the same. Note that the threads on the tie-rods, for attaching the outer tie-rod ends, are different between the SN95 tie-rods and the Fox tie-rods. This will dictate which outer tie-rod ends must be used.

For those using the longer SN95 front control arms on their Fox Mustang, and who will be using an adjustable outer tie-rod end bumpsteer kit, there are two options to choose among for tie-rods and outer tie-rod ends. The longer SN95 tie-rods can be used, which will require an SN95 adjustable outer tie-rod end kit. Or the shorter Fox tie-rods can be used, along with our MMTR-6 tie-rod end kit. This kit has a longer aluminum adapter sleeve that effectively lengthens the Fox tie-rod to match the longer SN95 front control arms. "

Also here is a build thread showing lots of pictures
http://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=1&ved=0ahUKEwi6ncrm2v_NAhUM7iYKHV8SC0AQFggcMAA&url=http://vb.foureyedpride.com/showthread.php?72002-SN95-steering-rack-install-on-my-LTD-LX-(LONG-lots-of-pics)&usg=AFQjCNHi9nQxgKthMl0TtZSqCKRwIY4rfg&sig2=Q4YaRi6DwhDyLCb69UeW_A&bvm=bv.127178174,d.eWE


And there are pictures in my Junkyard build thread here
http://www.stangnet.com/mustang-for...rack-numbers-arent-quantitative-right.890411/
 
