2003-2004 Cobra Steering Rack Install

I believe this to be the 00 cobra R valved rack. (no idea if they made them for the real cobra R's).

Item #AGR-715573

Summit has it for like $410. Not sure if it needs a hybrid steering shaft, but if it doesn't the extra money could be offset by not buying the shaft. If it does, this will get real expensive.



I don't see agr's website anymore, still some products in the summit racing inventory but the agr site still appears to be history.



I run an agr 12:1 (I thought it was a 15:1 until I called them a few years back and they so no it was a 12).

Great rack for a cruiser, but it's really too light and fast for a car that makes a lot of power. Get's hot to handle real fast, over correction is too easy.

When I told the AGR guys I wanted a heavier feel, they basically said I was crazy and the Road race guys love the 12:1.