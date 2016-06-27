2003-2004 Cobra Steering Rack Install

Mustang5L5
i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
-
- Feb 18, 2001
-
- 33,042
-
- 9,293
-
- 224
So, what's it gonna take to get one of these installed?
Believe it or not, I have a 2.3L rack in my car. How? Long story, but it dates back to when I was 17-18 and didn't have the mechanical ability I do today, and a shop thought all LX mustangs were 2.3L's.
Anyway, the lack of any feel is finally driving me nuts, and since I always loved the steering feel of my 2003GT, I've decided it's time to make the change. Since the cobra racks are supposedly the "best", this is what I'm going to install.
But anyway, back to the main question. What parts do I need for this setup? Steering linkage adapter? Change the inner tie rods out?
Believe it or not, I have a 2.3L rack in my car. How? Long story, but it dates back to when I was 17-18 and didn't have the mechanical ability I do today, and a shop thought all LX mustangs were 2.3L's.
Anyway, the lack of any feel is finally driving me nuts, and since I always loved the steering feel of my 2003GT, I've decided it's time to make the change. Since the cobra racks are supposedly the "best", this is what I'm going to install.
But anyway, back to the main question. What parts do I need for this setup? Steering linkage adapter? Change the inner tie rods out?