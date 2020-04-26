2003 2V Plug Identification

B

Blakeski

New Member
Apr 26, 2020
1
0
1
35
Texas
Just swapped a new motor in my 03 GT. I can't for the life of me figure out what this damn plug goes to or where. I'm new here, but any help would be appreciated.
20200426_201518.jpg
 

