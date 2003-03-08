2003 3.8 Engine Replacement

Hey all!
The 3.8 engine in my 2003 mustang tore up, and it's cheaper to put a low(er) mileage engine in it than to replace it. I've got a donor car (bad body damage, good drivetrain) and I'm going to swap the engine and transmission (automatic) at the same time. I was wondering: what I should replace while the engine is out of the car? The only thing that comes to mind is engine mounts.
