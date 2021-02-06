*Msg for videos of car running and oil pressure*For Sale: Turbo 2003 Built Motor & Rear Mach 1570/523 @ 14psi, turbo could be turned into 20's with more tuningCar is Black in color, wrapped in 3M gloss wickedAccident on Title*** 76k miles on car, ~3k on all modificationsTitle in hand$9,000 OBOHamilton, NJ 08690Have to get rid of one of my cars. Car is mechanically 100% and it is very fast. The car needs to have the wrap removed, to be sanded, primed, and painted. Wrap bubbling and torn in some spots.All of the work was done by Wicked Motorsports in Tom's River, NJ. Car runs great, tune is not done yet as I took the car back to break in the clutch. Its tuned for ~14.5psi on 93. Definitely more in it, life just happens and I have not had the time to get the car back to Wicked. I estimate this turbo could see psi in low 20s.Dyno video:Engine:-MMR 4.75L 750SE Shortblock 8.5-1 compression ratio (does not burn oil at all, no issues with motor what-so-ever)-Billet OPG-MMR Oil filter relocation-Heads were refinished before long block assembly. Stock cams-All ARP hardware, new gaskets.-CGFab forward facing hot side, completely wrapped (CG FAB Turbo/Street Drag kit w/ AC delete)-Custom Aluminum cold side-Treadstone Intercooler (big, not sure on the model)-Master Power T70 .96ar-Mishimoto Radiator-Mishimoto Fan shroud-SPAL fan-Hallman Pro boost controller-Canton coolant overflow tank-Head cooling mod-Mishimoto inline radiator housing-Exhaust is dumped out the passenger fender-Precision Turbo 46mm wastegate-Tial Sport bov? Not sure on this, but no Ebay junk-MightyMouse Wild catch-can-AC compressor delete pulley-Battery is in the trunk in a metal box-Custom crossover (not pictured, no longer using the MMR crossover delete, it wasFuel:-Lethal Return style system-Fuel lines are all braided and coated -10an feed -8an return-2x Walbro 400LPH fuel pumps-Aeromotive fuel rails-60LB Ford Racing Injectors-03-04 Cobra fuel tankSuspension:-UPR tubular front suspension-UPR coil over in front and rear with Strange shocks and struts-UPR Adjustable Shock Mount Brackets-Weld in subframe connectors-Maximum Motorsports CC Plates-Whiteline Adjustable lower control arms-Bumpsteer kit (don’t remember what brand)-03/04 Cobra steering rackRear End:-Stock gears, rear end rebuilt when motor was done. Just had the driveshaft seal replaced.-Moser 31 spline axles-Eaton 31 spline differential-TA performance rear diff cover-Tone rings replacedTransmission:-Stock 3650, just did the Secret Sauce trans fluid replace.-MGW shifter-Billet Steel Flywheel-Spec stage 2 or 2+ clutch (can’t remember)-Ford Performance Adjustable clutch cable is in the car, have OEM clutch cable I can give with car as well-URP Clutch Quadrant-Steeda Firewall AdjusterBrakes:-Cadillac XLR brembo fronts with new pads (probably 50 miles on them, still say Cadillac. I love my ATS-V so I thought it was a funny homage)-13” GT500 rotor fronts-New rear calipers, pads, rotorsInterior:-Cobra Imola 2 Kevlar seats w/ universal sliders-Dual Aeroforce gauges-Aeroforce boost pressure adapter-Aeroforce Oil pressure adapter-Rear seat delete-Some single din head unit.Exterior:-03/04 Cobra front bumper and fogs/bezels (unpainted)-V6 rear bumper (unpainted)-18x8 Matte Black Saleen reps front with Continental Extreme Contacts 275/35/18-18x10 Matte Black Saleen reps rear with Toyo Proxes Tq 315/18/18 (probably too much tire, should go to a 305 or 295)-Rear fenders rolled-Aerocatch Hood pins