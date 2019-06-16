Hi guys, I just bought my first ever new to me mustang this past weekend. A 2003 Ford Mustang GT with the manual transmission. I drove it home and immediately got to work.Known issues -CEL P0442, P0136, P0141, P0156, P0161Interior - broken AC fans, door handles, radio turns on but has missing dash kit and gets error when connecting to phone and missing the light that goes in roof linerExterior - scratches dents and horrible paint match on front bumper as well as missing bolts to hold it up right, inner fender piece has missing plastic screws.Engine bay - AC not working, replacing rubber hosing on engine and also has a couple missing bolts and has a stripped bolt in the manifold I believe. I also think there are missing stuff in the engine bay but I don't know.Under the car - Missing K member bolt, missing bolts in general, not sure for what. Oil/transmission pan has missing bolts, which I think is why its so greasing down there.Wheels - Rotors are a bit rusty, Brakes/caliper need to be cleaned but good condition.That is all I can think of so far, clutch/new fluids/spark plugs will be done most likely but not until I find out exactly whats going on under the car.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------1. P0442 - I tightened the gas cap, and cleared all codes.2. Headers are leaking and there are a couple of bolt holes near the headers that are pushing out air as well. Not sure if that is normal to have on a engine or not so I am hoping to get some feedback on that.3. I currently have the K&N air filter/battery out + hood/driver side fender/front bumper removed + strut towers and front brakes off I have the engine hoist in position and ready to start removing lines and getting the K member off. I am using a video as a guide.My goal right now is to get a better look at the headers and seeing what brand they are and also replacing the header gaskets and also while I'm there adding a new oil dipstick and motor mounts. Hopefully removing the leak and getting some preventative maintenance done.Hows my hoist mounting points?Do the bolt holes that are by the headers suppose to push air out?I hope to update the post weekly and making a video out of the build eventually. The goal is to finish by the end of the month. Hope to get some useful feedback and advice.Thanks for reading. Peace!