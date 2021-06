Cartel said: I notice the rotor in not worn on 30% of the brake surface. I just bought the car and that looks suspect to me.

Anyone else see something not right?

The second picture is the rear, it looks ok.



It does look odd. How many pistons are in the calipers?I wonder if the car had larger brakes on the front at some point and the previous owner replaced the rotors with std Mustang items for whatever reason? I'd pull the calipers with the expectation of finding the brake pads with a definitive step in them... some surface used and some untouched. If so, you may need to source the larger (Cobra, I think) rotors. My two cents.