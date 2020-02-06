2003 GT - Canister Control Solenoid

I had my '03 GT at the shop recently getting the fuel pump replaced. The day after I picked it up, the Service Engine Soon light came on and I took it back in.



They said it was now the vapor canister and the canister control solenoid. To order the parts and install them, they wanted $600, half of which was parts alone (albeit, from the Ford dealer).



I thought I'd take a stab at running the parts down myself and I've found the canister quite easily but I'm not so sure on this solenoid. There's a "vapor canister vent valve/solenoid" on RockAuto but I'm not sure if it's the same thing.



Can anyone help shed some light on this? Thanks!