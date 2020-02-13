2003 GT Electrical?

2003 GT Southport N.C. I am the original owner with just over 100k miles. About 6 times over the last 5 months, when i attempt to start it, it is "dead", no click, no crank. Even the keyfob won't lock or unlock the doors or operate the windows. It is a 5 speed, battery and alternator check out good. I believe that the red theft light still blinks during this time. First time it happened I opened the hood checked the battery cables and slammed the hood. Then it started right up. The hood slam usually does the trick. Other than those few times, it starts right up. Any suggestions. Note: it still has the original starter and ignition parts. Thanks.