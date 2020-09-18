2003 mach one Cluster not powering down with key off

So I have a mach one with 55 thousand miles. I have an issue where when I kill the car and pull the key out the battery and fuel gauge will not power off until after awhile. Also the miliage would turn into dashes when i would kill it. Go to start it and gauges would sweet everytime. I replaced a 15 amp fuse under the dash that has to do with the pcm. Now it no longer gauge sweeps or does the dash Mark's on miliage but gauges still stick for awhile. Any ideas?