2003 Mustang Brakes Pulling

I have a 2003 Mustang that has been pulling to the left since I've been able to drive it and still not sure what it could be. The brake were also dragging so I replaced the brake calibers, master cylinder, and rotors (All being in the front). The brakes are not dragging as bad, but both wheels are still not rolling COMPLETELY free. It will only pull to the left when I brake. This is just a 6-cylinder, nothing cool, but I would still like to get it all straitened out. I was just wondering what y'all think it could be.