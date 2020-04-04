Electrical 2003 Mustang GT - Brake and Blink Fuses Blow

F

Froggman

New Member
Apr 4, 2020
1
0
1
40
Ontario, Canada
I have a 2003 GT Convertible and randomly it blows 3 fused all at once. I can't pinpoint the situation when it blows. It seems totally random during driving. I try and replicate it in my garage by hitting the brakes, using the turn signals. Holding the brakes, and hitting the turn signals etc etc and cant get it to blow

Fuse 13 - Electronic Flasher Module (im assuming this is Fuse 1 on diagram)
Fuse 33 - Brake Pedal position switch
Fuse 41 - Multifunction Switch. High Mounted Stop Lamps

Things I have done so far:
  1. Replaced the Multifunction Switch
  2. Replaced the Brake Switch
  3. Inspected all bulbs - no sagging etc
  4. While turn signals are on, wiggled the wires and sockets of each bulb
I got a Haynes manual and pulled up the circuit diagram but it appears slightly different with the brake switch sharing a fuse with the hazzard side of the multi.

Im not great and wiring and stuff, but does anyone see base on diagram of something else i should focus on that would share all 3?

Could the Electronic Flasher be shorted causing the 3 fuses to blow.

Any help is appreciated.

Shawn
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
P 2003 mustang GT cranks but doesnt start 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
Harveyj1965 Hello my name is Harvey my question today is under the hood fuse box I have a 2003 mustang GT edition centennial convertible under the hood fuse bo 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
H 2003 Mustang GT 4.6L Intake Manifold leak SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
C Theft sign solid; car won’t start. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
C SOLD 2003 SVT Mustang Cobra, Sonic blue SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 9
Similar threads
2003 mustang GT cranks but doesnt start
Hello my name is Harvey my question today is under the hood fuse box I have a 2003 mustang GT edition centennial convertible under the hood fuse bo
2003 Mustang GT 4.6L Intake Manifold leak
Theft sign solid; car won’t start.
SOLD 2003 SVT Mustang Cobra, Sonic blue
Top Bottom