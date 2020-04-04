Replaced the Multifunction Switch Replaced the Brake Switch Inspected all bulbs - no sagging etc While turn signals are on, wiggled the wires and sockets of each bulb

I have a 2003 GT Convertible and randomly it blows 3 fused all at once. I can't pinpoint the situation when it blows. It seems totally random during driving. I try and replicate it in my garage by hitting the brakes, using the turn signals. Holding the brakes, and hitting the turn signals etc etc and cant get it to blowFuse 13 - Electronic Flasher Module (im assuming this is Fuse 1 on diagram)Fuse 33 - Brake Pedal position switchFuse 41 - Multifunction Switch. High Mounted Stop LampsThings I have done so far:I got a Haynes manual and pulled up the circuit diagram but it appears slightly different with the brake switch sharing a fuse with the hazzard side of the multi.Im not great and wiring and stuff, but does anyone see base on diagram of something else i should focus on that would share all 3?Could the Electronic Flasher be shorted causing the 3 fuses to blow.Any help is appreciated.Shawn