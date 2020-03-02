2003 mustang GT cranks but doesnt start

About half a year ago i was driving and my car started choking and it stopped on me, I had to call a tow and had it tow home. A few days later i tried to turn it on again and it started.

I then replaced the fuel filter and used seafoam to help clean up injectors, fuel lines etc.

Yesterday about half a mile from home, my car does the same behavior again, started choking and shut off on me.

I was suspecting it might be the fuel pump so i checked the fuel pressure with the Torque app and i have fuel pressure so that makes me think its not the fuel pump. If it was the pump, i would think i would have no pressure.

Any ideas what might be the culprit of this behavior?

thanks in advance
 

