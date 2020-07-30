Hey mustang owners, pretty new to this community. Recently got a 2003 gt manual and it’s a pretty decent car I have been plans for it from a engine swap all the way to the suspension but that takes time and money so one step at a time.

i got the car when it had a spun bearing and 2 bent rods andI got the long block rebuilt and ran into a few snags on the way.

I never built an engine before. Shoot, my first time pulling an engine was a few weeks ago and I was up until the ass crack of dawn getting it out (engine and trans combo out the top) and But so far:



1. the oil feeder tube doesn’t fit the stock oil pump I have but I found out why it didn’t and I just ordered a high flow oil pump and will install that once it gets here.



2. is there some sort of checklist I should hold myself to when assembling the engine so I can avoid rookie mistakes? Books? Videos?



3. The lower portion of the radiator support is slightly bent. It’s something I can knock out with a hammer but I’m not sure if that would be the best idea. It didn’t crack the condenser but the radiator has to be replaced which is kinda weird.



those are the major things I have to do right now. It so much I still have to learn at the same time I’ve learned so much while working on the car. Any help would be great I’m only 22 years old in the military trying to live out my project car dreams. I will stay active in this threat with updates at well.