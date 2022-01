Ideally a 94-94 rear end would be more ideal.





Two reasons why 99-04 rear ends are not. Ford changed the LCA bolt sizes in 1999 to a 14’m bolt from a 12mm bolt on the 86-98 housing.



Bigger issue is the width. The engine housing changed width in 1999. It’s now 1.5” wider than a 86-98 rear axle, so when you add on the disk brakes you gain 1.5” each side over a standard 86-93 fox body with drum brakes.



At least with a 94-98 axle, you only gain 0.75” each side and you can buy offset brackets and axles to bring the at back in to fox body width.



Once thing I’ve suspected by never confirmed is the offset brackets on the 99-04 axle, with 94-98 axles shafts might bring those wheels in 0.75”. But then you are still stuck with an additional 0.75” over an 86-93 drum brake rear.



It makes wheel selection tricky.