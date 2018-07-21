Expired 2003 SVT Cobra Dark Shadow Grey

H

His Hiss

New Member
May 26, 2008
2
1
1
Treasure Coast, FL, USA, Earth
2003 SVT Cobra shadow grey
under 42K miles
ALL STOCK except updated Kenwood radio
have owned since 1100 miles
never raced or rode hard
VIN# 1FAFP48Y33F34919
PRICE FIRM $22K
located in zip code 34951 fort pierce, fl
message me for more info and contact
have original window sticker and birth certificate
 

Attachments

  • 290948_2254166563368_5818977_o.jpg
    290948_2254166563368_5818977_o.jpg
    302.2 KB · Views: 549
  • IMG_1721.jpg
    IMG_1721.jpg
    188.5 KB · Views: 327
  • IMG_2200.JPG
    IMG_2200.JPG
    407.2 KB · Views: 293
  • Like
Reactions: Jmsa540

  • Sponsors(?)


J

Jmsa540

New Member
Mar 29, 2019
3
0
1
32
31905
His Hiss said:
2003 SVT Cobra shadow grey
under 42K miles
ALL STOCK except updated Kenwood radio
have owned since 1100 miles
never raced or rode hard
VIN# 1FAFP48Y33F34919
PRICE FIRM $22K
located in zip code 34951 fort pierce, fl
message me for more info and contact
have original window sticker and birth certificate
Click to expand...

Hello, can you pm me?
 
C

Concert152

New Member
Oct 13, 2019
3
0
1
46
Hampton, Va.
His Hiss said:
2003 SVT Cobra shadow grey
under 42K miles
ALL STOCK except updated Kenwood radio
have owned since 1100 miles
never raced or rode hard
VIN# 1FAFP48Y33F34919
PRICE FIRM $22K
located in zip code 34951 fort pierce, fl
message me for more info and contact
have original window sticker and birth certificate
Click to expand...
Is this still for sale by chance or have you already sold it? Thanks Jesse Shoot me a text (757)617-4587
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BarnStang
For Sale 1997 Svt Cobra Coupe
Replies
0
Views
1K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
BarnStang
BarnStang
T
  • Locked
Expired 2003 Mustang GT coupe Dark Shadow Grey /w Mach 1000 97,447 miles $6,000 OBO Santa Clarita, CA LA Cty
Replies
0
Views
13K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
TeknoMage13
T
S
  • Locked
Expired Wingless Kona Blue '96 Cobra
Replies
2
Views
24K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
Ry6uy
R
R
  • Locked
2003 ford cobra low milage super clean
Replies
1
Views
2K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
spartanpride
spartanpride
2003snake
  • Locked
2003 Cobra Vert DSG - Complete Rolling chassis
Replies
5
Views
1K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
2003snake
2003snake
Top Bottom