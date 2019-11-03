For Sale 2003 SVT Mustang Cobra, Sonic blue

C

Cobraking00

New Member
Nov 3, 2019
SoCal
Hi guys I’m selling my 03 Cobra. Quick details.
Location : Los Angeles, California

2003 SVT Mustang Cobra
Sonic Blue
79k miles
Clean title
Price : $17.5k firm
Lots of mods. Pullied, full exhaust, for intake, tuned. Car is currently slated to be resprayed so it will be like new on the outside. Interior is 9.5.

Willing to come down if buyer doesn’t want the car resprayed.
 

P

Paulpatron1

New Member
Dec 24, 2019
Lynwood
Cobraking00 said:
Hi guys I’m selling my 03 Cobra. Quick details.
Location : Los Angeles, California

2003 SVT Mustang Cobra
Sonic Blue
79k miles
Clean title
Price : $17.5k firm
Lots of mods. Pullied, full exhaust, for intake, tuned. Car is currently slated to be resprayed so it will be like new on the outside. Interior is 9.5.

Willing to come down if buyer doesn’t want the car resprayed.
Do you still have this cobra for sale
 
