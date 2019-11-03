Hi guys I’m selling my 03 Cobra. Quick details.

Location : Los Angeles, California



2003 SVT Mustang Cobra

Sonic Blue

79k miles

Clean title

Price : $17.5k firm

Lots of mods. Pullied, full exhaust, for intake, tuned. Car is currently slated to be resprayed so it will be like new on the outside. Interior is 9.5.



Willing to come down if buyer doesn’t want the car resprayed.