2003 v6 3.8

Hey everyone so I need some help. About a month ago she started acting up and misfiring so I put on a new coil pack. It got better but not much so I took it to this mechanic. We’ll long story short he messed it up more so it wouldn’t drive. There’s no spark from 2, and 6 so I put new plugs and wires and coil pack. I got it home doing like 5mph. I was told later it might be the computer because it’s showing a lot of codes but everything checks out. New computer new oil pan later it won’t start. Pats system so old computer is back in but still can’t drive. Any ideas. Please.