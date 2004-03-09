2004 3.9 V6

Hey everyone, so in this past year I’ve been getting into backyard mechanics. And up until 2 weeks ago I’ve just worked on my F-150. I bought my dads old 04 from him. It sat in a woodline for 6 years. I’ve replaced the fuel pump, fuel filter, fuel injectors, spark plugs, spark plug wire harness, coil pack, and mass airflow sensor. (I also replaced the alternator, the old one was trash.) it idles a little high at 800 rpm, and when I press the accelerator it gets bogged down and it backfires real bad. Just looking for any recommendations that ya’ll have. I’ve tried everything that I can think of.