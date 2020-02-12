Drivetrain 2004 Cobra Power Steering Rack

AUBURN1111

AUBURN1111

Founding Member
Oct 17, 2000
556
10
49
Mobile, AL
home.earthlink.net
I must say swapping to a newer style rack with less assist made my car feel so much better especially at higher speeds. Got the information from others who had done the swap, used the Maximum Motorsports steering shaft and parts store 03 - 04 remanufactured steering rack (222000). All thats required is swapping the inner/outer tie rod ends from you old rack to the new, everything bolts up with out modification. I also installed LMRs bump steer kit while I was at it, then get everything aligned. I went from over boosted steering that i could turn lock to lock with one finger to something more sporty the I have to use a little more force to turn, I truly enjoy driving the car now. I would recommend this to anyone who hates that loose feeling, definitely worth the investment.


IMG_9666.JPG
 

Attachments

  • Like
Reactions: General karthief

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S Best 99-04 Mustang GT clutch kit replacement? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
N Swapping a 1996 TekSkid 4.6 into a 2004 V6 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Hoytster Install 1999-2004 Cobra IRS Hardtail Mount Fabrication Resource Discussion Forum 1
J 351w swap in 2004 questions (set up like a 95 Cobra) 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
Chythar Expired 1999-2004 Ford Mustang Gt Cobra Power Seat Track With Switch Interior Exterior Parts 0
Similar threads
Best 99-04 Mustang GT clutch kit replacement?
Swapping a 1996 TekSkid 4.6 into a 2004 V6
Install 1999-2004 Cobra IRS Hardtail Mount Fabrication
351w swap in 2004 questions (set up like a 95 Cobra)
Expired 1999-2004 Ford Mustang Gt Cobra Power Seat Track With Switch
Top Bottom