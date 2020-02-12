I must say swapping to a newer style rack with less assist made my car feel so much better especially at higher speeds. Got the information from others who had done the swap, used the Maximum Motorsports steering shaft and parts store 03 - 04 remanufactured steering rack (222000). All thats required is swapping the inner/outer tie rod ends from you old rack to the new, everything bolts up with out modification. I also installed LMRs bump steer kit while I was at it, then get everything aligned. I went from over boosted steering that i could turn lock to lock with one finger to something more sporty the I have to use a little more force to turn, I truly enjoy driving the car now. I would recommend this to anyone who hates that loose feeling, definitely worth the investment.