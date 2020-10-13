2004 Ford Mustang V6 3.9L OBD2 Codes P1000 and P0455 (x2)

ROBERTOS2004Mustang
Hello everyone! I'm fairly new to StangNet.com and I'm getting used to posting things online. I have another thread about my Motor Oil or Transmission Fluid Leak, but I got no replies to that thread. Not sure how I posted it on the site, but it still shows up. Here's the link if interested (https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-fo...-v6-leaking-fluid-or-oil.917994/#post-9261286).
For this new issue I'm having I'm getting three (3) codes on my Bosch OBD2 Scanner (1 ODBII/EOBD & 2 ECM). I need to do a smog test in California and was told it will not pass until these are fixed.
The 1st is the P1000 (On Board Diagnostics II Monitor/Drive Cycle Test Not Complete NON-MIL). The top reported fix is...Performed Emission Monitor Drive Cycle Until Drive Cycle Monitor Reports All Supported Monitors are OK. I originally cleared all the codes and then drove the car over 100 miles on the freeway and streets nonstop, but the codes are still there.
The 2nd is the P0455 (Evaporative Emission System Leak Detected (Gross Leak/No Flow PENDING). The top reported fix is...Replaced Evaporative Emissions (EVAP) Canister Purge Solenoid/Valve. I replaced the fuel cap with the original Ford Motorcraft gas cap and the fuel cap light on the dashboard came off (went away), but this code is still here after driving 100+ miles. I did buy a used gas cap from the salvage yard. I'm guessing it's good since the fuel cap light came off the dashboard, but I'm contemplating just buying a new one from Ford Motorcraft just to be 100% sure it works.
The 3rd is another P0455 (Evaporative Emission System Leak Detected (Gross Leak/No Flow PENDING). The top reported fix is...Replaced Evaporative Emissions (EVAP) Canister Purge Solenoid/Valve. Since I've already driven 100+ miles and these three (3) codes are still on the computer I'm looking to replace the EVAP Canister Purge Solenoid/Valve. I called three (3) different Ford Dealerships and they all tell me different things. One said the EVAP Canister Purge Solenoid/Valve system is made-up of three (3) different part numbers for Motorcraft (9C915, 9D653 and 9F945). Another told me there's only one (1) part and that is Motorcraft (CX9216). The last one told me it's Motorcraft part number CX1692.
I want to buy the correct part, but need to know where this is located so I can get the right one. All of them told me it's in the engine compartment somewhere near the firewall. I want to take it off and take it with me when I buy the new one to make sure it's exactly the same one since all of them gave me different parts. There's currently no check engine light or any other light on the dashboard at the moment, but these 3 codes are showing up on my OBD2 scanner tool.
Any thoughts? Thank you all for your assistance and support!
