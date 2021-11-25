2004 GT Dash Indicator Question..

First off, I'd like to say I'm a new Mustang owner and I FINALLY HAVE MY DREAM CAR!



But being a new stang owner, I am trying to learn everything 101 I can about my 2004 GT. One thing I can't find (or maybe I'm not looking around deep enough) is What dash indicators should I be seeing when my key is switched to RUN and what should I see when my car is ON? I feel like I'm missing some.



The 3 switches above the shift knob and their Dot of Light are functional except the "TRAC OFF". There is no light when I hit On/Off. It only shows during the 'Bulb Test' ?

I will post pics below!







Sorry if that's a super newbie question but I'm positive I'm not seeing what's supposed to be there. Thank you in advance!