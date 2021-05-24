2004 Mach 1 over heating

I bought a Mach 1 roller and a separate engine got everything running great and got it tuned but it starts over heating about 20-30 min while driving. Pulled off the belt and spun the water pump and it makes a squeaking almost crying noise. Bad water pump? I burped it from the crossover pipe but it’s like it spits out because of the heat in other videos I’ve seen on YouTube it doesn’t do that. Mostly all factory car engine wise. I’m trying to add video but I guess I can’t on the phone because of format. I’ll add video when I get home