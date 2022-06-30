2004 Mustang Exhaust Manifold problem (first timer)

Hi,I was recently driving on my way to visit my parents when my engine suddenly got louder. Eventually, I heard something get kicked up/fall. I (and my father) determine that it sounds like there is a hole in my muffler or the equivalent. 2 days later I opened up my hood to top up my power steering fluid (another story) and I noticed that the cap on my Exhaust Manifold is gone. I checked and there is escaping exhaust through it.I think I found a replacement part (linked below) but I'm not entirely sure its the correct one so if anyone with experience could confirm, I would be grateful. Any other advise would be appreciated, either with the forum or this issue.Thanks