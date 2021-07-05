2004 mustang GT puffing sounds

M

Mikefloyd30

New Member
Jul 4, 2021
1
0
0
21
Oklahoma
Alright guys I’m new and honestly have never used a forum in my life but I’m kinda desperate to find out what’s wrong with my car. It’s an 04 mustang GT. It has slp loudmouths with x pipe and no cats. At idle it kinda fluctuates but as shown in the video there’s a pfff sound coming from the exhaust and that’s why I’m here. What could that possibly be? The car does have a few codes thrown for the evap crap and the 02 sensors I assume cause it has no cats lol. Any knowledge or advice would be greatly appreciated but please bare with me while I try to figure this forum stuff out lol
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

P
HELP! Bought a 2004 4.6L Swapped mustang
Replies
40
Views
3K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
wmburns
wmburns
0
Thumping sound
Replies
1
Views
531
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
08GT500
08GT500
E
04 Mustang GT Gas Mileage
Replies
2
Views
596
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Decipha
Decipha
rdtavape
Drivetrain 97 GT gear install halfway through
Replies
3
Views
478
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
rdtavape
rdtavape
F
Idle Fluctuation Issue 98 GT
Replies
0
Views
447
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Ferrefy
F
Top Bottom