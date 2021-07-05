2004 mustang GT puffing sounds

Alright guys I’m new and honestly have never used a forum in my life but I’m kinda desperate to find out what’s wrong with my car. It’s an 04 mustang GT. It has slp loudmouths with x pipe and no cats. At idle it kinda fluctuates but as shown in the video there’s a pfff sound coming from the exhaust and that’s why I’m here. What could that possibly be? The car does have a few codes thrown for the evap crap and the 02 sensors I assume cause it has no cats lol. Any knowledge or advice would be greatly appreciated but please bare with me while I try to figure this forum stuff out lol