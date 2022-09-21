2004 Mustang GT with Keene Bell Supercharger making knocking or ticking noise, cant figure out if its rodknock or lifter or timing chain

I recently bought a 2004 Mustang GT with cobra heads, keene bell supercharger, cold air intake, exhaust, I was driving the other day and got on the gas just a little bit didn't over Rev it or anything just burned out aittle bit but immediately after I did that the car started running likeand backfired a little bit started idling rough and then making this noise that I can't figure out what it is, here is a video of what it sounds like if anyone can help me.