2004 Mustang GT with Keene Bell Supercharger making knocking or ticking noise, cant figure out if its rodknock or lifter or timing chain

S

Southweezy

New Member
Sep 20, 2022
1
0
0
36
Bakersfield, CA
I recently bought a 2004 Mustang GT with cobra heads, keene bell supercharger, cold air intake, exhaust, I was driving the other day and got on the gas just a little bit didn't over Rev it or anything just burned out aittle bit but immediately after I did that the car started running like :poo: and backfired a little bit started idling rough and then making this noise that I can't figure out what it is, here is a video of what it sounds like if anyone can help me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Justin87
Engine Engine noise diagnosis (with video)
Replies
20
Views
507
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Gs1987GT
Gs1987GT
F
Engine Lifter Replacement (W/ heads off) questions
Replies
1
Views
775
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
08GT500
08GT500
J
New to the Mustang life and community!
Replies
18
Views
742
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
MustangIIMatt
MustangIIMatt
M
Timing messed up?
Replies
2
Views
898
2015 - 2023 (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
17P51GT
17P51GT
T
×Engine knock that sounds like it's underneath car behind drivers side tire
Replies
9
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Timothyeg
T
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu