2004 Mustang gt

Hi, im new at fixing cars but i wanted to know if i could install a 2003-2004 mach1/cobra intake manifold on a gt engine?? Any info will be greatly appreciated before i spur of the moment go on a buying craze. If they’re not compatible, why? Also i just changed my shocks N struts n its driveable but whenever i hit a dip or road is slightly uneven i hear a “kadunk” from the rear. I bought my car used and to looks the the previous owner just piece random parts together to get it running before he sold it to me. Rather than cryin bout how the scumbag ripped me off, i slowly started giving it so tlc it much needed but not sure if im doing thing correctly.
 

