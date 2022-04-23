2004 Mustang V6 3.9 Wheel Fitment

M

moelzokm

New Member
Apr 23, 2022
1
0
1
22
Los Angeles, CA
Hi all, currently a new owner of a 04' Mustang, it's actually my first purchase on a car before. Currently I'm looking for a saleen inspired wheel set, as my friend owned some growing up.

I noticed lmr,com had some of these wheels that looked fairly nice and reasonably priced for what they are. Just curious as to if I should run 18x9 front + 18x10 rear or just 18x9 all around, and the recommended tire width, and aspect ratio. Like I said I'm fairly new when it comes to stuff like this, would love to get some feedback on what you guys know. Thanks!

Link: https://lmr.com/item/WK-S1007S/mustang-saleen-wheel-kit-silver-18x9-94-04
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Has my check engine light been tuned out? [2004 5spd GT]
Replies
3
Views
73
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
R
2004 Mustang 3.9L V6 Leaking Fluid or Oil
Replies
5
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Laupro
L
darryl paarman
Fox 18x9, 18x10 wheels
Replies
0
Views
838
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
darryl paarman
darryl paarman
89GTRound2
Tire Fitment, With Pictures. Post your 10.5 wheel/tire combos
Replies
15
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
joeblow5_0
J
R
2004 Ford Mustang V6 3.9L OBD2 Codes P1000 and P0455 (x2)
Replies
13
Views
2K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Decipha
Decipha
Top Bottom