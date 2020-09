I have a 2004 3.8 that the speedometer does not work but the Odometer does. The transmission will not shift automatically. I have replaced the speed sensor and the pcm no change wiring from pcm to the sensor are good. Was also told I should get 5 volts from PCs to sensor I get 0 that is also why the pcm was replaced. Not getting any codes. I suspect it has the wrong transmission Any help would be appreciated