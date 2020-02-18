stang_luva
Located in Long Island New York. I have 4 mint condition 18" OEM Chrome wheels from my 2007 Mustang GT. They are mounted on the original tires which will need to be replaced. The wheels are in perfect condition with barely a scratch on them. Includes TPMS and center caps. Available for local pickup from local area. Asking $700. Thanks for considering..
