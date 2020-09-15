2005-2009 GT front end conversion to GT500 Parts Questions

krispyanakin
Sep 15, 2020
1
0
1
22
Hello,
I'm new to this forum so apologies if this has been discussed recently. I have a 2007 GT that I would like to put a GT500 front end on. I am aware of the kit that is sold on various websites but I was curious if there are any cheaper options for purchasing the parts. I found a parts list and went through adding up the costs if I were to order directly from Fordparts. Interestingly, getting the kit is actually a little cheaper.
Anyone have any suggestions on how to go about getting the necessary parts for this conversion?
