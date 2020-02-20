For Sale 2005 - 2010 Mustang GT stock Parts - Located in Austin, TX area

E

ericgray1

New Member
Jan 29, 2020
2
0
1
36
Leander, TX
*2005 - 2010 OEM throttle body with aftermarket Throttle position sensor. No issues. $100

*2005 - 2010 Mass Air Flow sensor. OEM No issues. $25

* Full set of ignition Coils for 3v GT (OE style - aftermarket) - $40

* 2005 - 2010 3V 4.6 GT long block engine. $500

* 2005 - 2010 Stock injectors. 2 sets. $25 a set.
1 set Black/brown 24lbs. 1 set Purple 24lbs.

Located in the Austin, TX area.
 

