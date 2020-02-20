ericgray1
*2005 - 2010 OEM throttle body with aftermarket Throttle position sensor. No issues. $100
*2005 - 2010 Mass Air Flow sensor. OEM No issues. $25
* Full set of ignition Coils for 3v GT (OE style - aftermarket) - $40
* 2005 - 2010 3V 4.6 GT long block engine. $500
* 2005 - 2010 Stock injectors. 2 sets. $25 a set.
1 set Black/brown 24lbs. 1 set Purple 24lbs.
Located in the Austin, TX area.
