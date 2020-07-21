2005 4.0 to 4.6/5.0 Swap

J

justinc87

New Member
Jul 21, 2020
1
0
1
32
Colorado
Hello everyone,

Yes, I am aware there are plenty of other posts regarding this. Just want some specific info without looking 20 places if anyone can help.
I have a 4.0 that's getting close to 200k on it, and shortly after purchasing it, it developed transmission issues. So I am just going to do a swap on them both.

I've heard the 4.6 is more "plug and play" compatible being that it was a factory option. Is that the case or would the 5.0 be just as much work? I'd prefer that, but for cost/install reasons I'd gladly do the 4.6. Is there any specific issues or tips that anyone knows of that have done a upgrade swap like this? I'll be paying someone to do it, so I'm mostly thinking as to what the best route would be.

I do also know that I'll have to change out the gearing in the back axle to account for the difference in torque. Is there anything else that would need to be changed that's not engine/transmission related?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


E

EmmJay

Member
Jun 16, 2019
51
14
18
119
USA
If cost is a concern then go with the 4.6L swap as it was a factory option for your model year. Just to buy a 5.0L in decent condition will be expensive as will what you will need to get it running properly. Also, you might want to consider just sell your current Mustang and buying a V8 version. You might actually spend less money going this route.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S 2009 4.0 V6 Mustang - Engine Removal + Replacement 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
A 2005 Ford Mustang Gt motor swap 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
S 2002 to 2005 rear end swap 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
E Help 2005 Mustang Gt Auto To Manual Swap 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 19
M SOLD 2005 Coyote Swap Supercharged 520 Whp Gt S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 3
M SOLD 2005 Supercharged Coyote Swapped Mustang Amherst, Ma S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 8
M Expired 2005 Supercharged 302 Stroker Swapped Mustang Gt S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 1
slayerripkdc 2005 GT 3v and tranny swap? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
0 Can you swap a 2005+ 5 speed auto transmission in place of the 4R70W???? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
0 2005 3-Valve Heads. Compatable with our 4.6's for easy swap? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
V 2005 mustang GT won't go into reverse 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
M Electrical HELP PLEASE! A/C Blowing hot air! 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 3
CrazyChick08 2005 Mustang GT 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 13
S 2005 convertible v6 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
zack2001 2005 Mustang 4.0 Raxiom sequential taillights act up when headlights are turned on 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
S For Sale Eibach Sway Bars 2005-2010 Suspension Parts 0
C 2005 convertible top won’t go back up 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
A How should I go about getting to 600hp? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
J shaker 1000 in 2005 mustang gt 6 cd changer Mustang Sound & Shine All 0
A 2005 mustang roush stage 1 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
kiddiccarus (NOT A Mustang) 2005 Honda Accord Other Auto Tech 3
D 2005 Mustang Clutch Problems 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 15
S For Sale 2005-2009 18" OEM Chrome wheels - Mint - Local Pickup Long Island Wheels Tires Brakes 0
J For Sale 2005 Mustang GT Eleanor Clone For Sale or Trade S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 1
J Same fenders on a 2005 gt and Base V6? (not GT500, Bullitt or CS etc) 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
O 2005 new engine no start 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
C transmission starting to slip 2005 gt 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 6
J Searching for V6 Engine Plenum Cover (2005+ V6) 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
zack2001 Exhaust 2005 Ford Mustang V6 noise from pressing gas pedal 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 13
P 2005 Mustang Driver Floorboard Flooded. Help 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
wolfheads 2005 mustang gt Throttle position sensor 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
G 2005 Mustang Power Steering Problem 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
owtblockchain A little custom mod I had done to my 2005 GT 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
R 2005 mustang convertible won't start 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
lawd..hammercy 2005 GT Brake Pedal To The Floor - Losing Stopping Power 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
onebad95 For Sale 2005 Mustang GT Helion Turbo Kit Engine and Power Adder 1
D 2005 Mustang gt A/C PROBLEM 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
T 2005 V6 battery going dead 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
G Interior and Upholstery 2005-2009 Manual trans boot size help please 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J Does Ford Performance make 3.73 gear for v6 mustangs? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
M WTB/Trade 2005-2009 Steeda Hood Legend Lime (Trade?) Interior Exterior Parts 0
L 2005 mustang v6 Convertible top wont go up or down.. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
B Lug Nuts Anyone 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
T 2005 Mustang GT with Dark Circuit Panel and can't read gauges 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
reapxr Progress Thread 2005 Mustang GT Build (Pics/Questions) 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
O Engine 2005 4.6 horrible noise idleing with ac on only in gear (auto) 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
J HELP 2005 Mustang Gt PCM, ENGINE FAILSAFE MODE 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
L Transmission help 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
F Will any 05-09 GT Auto Trans fit in my 2005 GT? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J P2196 2005 Mustang V6 Replaced O2 sensor still getting P2196 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom