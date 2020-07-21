2005 4.0 to 4.6/5.0 Swap

Hello everyone,



Yes, I am aware there are plenty of other posts regarding this. Just want some specific info without looking 20 places if anyone can help.

I have a 4.0 that's getting close to 200k on it, and shortly after purchasing it, it developed transmission issues. So I am just going to do a swap on them both.



I've heard the 4.6 is more "plug and play" compatible being that it was a factory option. Is that the case or would the 5.0 be just as much work? I'd prefer that, but for cost/install reasons I'd gladly do the 4.6. Is there any specific issues or tips that anyone knows of that have done a upgrade swap like this? I'll be paying someone to do it, so I'm mostly thinking as to what the best route would be.



I do also know that I'll have to change out the gearing in the back axle to account for the difference in torque. Is there anything else that would need to be changed that's not engine/transmission related?