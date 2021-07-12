2005 ball joint help needed

Hi, folks. My daughters clipped a curb last night and blew a ball joint. The stud is out of the knuckle, no problem. But we're having a hassle with the cup (pressed into the control arm). I have the c-clamp-type ball joint press on it, we've hit it with the penetrant and heat, but it's not budging. I'd be so much happier just doing this in the hydraulic press, but that means pulling the control arm (which I've never done on one of these cars), and I don't know how hard that typically is. And I'm compromised at the moment - I took a serious hit to the ribs last week and rolling around on the ground and doing this core-muscles thing is hella painful. So I could use some guidance. And what's with those fasteners on the bushing clamp? Normal nut on top, but it looks like some kind of odd-sized weirdo bolt on the bottom that they don't want you to put a tool on.



Beside just being able to press out the remains of the ball joint, pulling the arm would give us the option of replacing either the ball joint itself or getting an arm+ball for not too much more money.



Hope to hear from those who have done it, and thanks.