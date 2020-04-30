2005 convertible top won’t go back up

Hi, I’m new to this whole forum thing but I recently purchased my first mustang a few days ago, it’s a 2005 mustang convertible deluxe. When I got the car the convertible top went up and down fine, it was a little slow but it needed no help getting up or down, now when I press the button to have it raise back up i only hear two clicks, but the top pushes down perfectly fine, I’ve already filled the resivour with fluid and tried switching the relays to see if that was the issue. Me and all my buddy’s are completely stumped as to what it could be so I decided to post on here where someone with more experience may be able to help, Any help would be greatly appreciated!
 

