hey everyone. I went to start my 2005 and battery was dead. I jumped it and let it ran for 30 mins to charge. The car is in limp mode with the wrench light on. I tried disconnecting battery for awhile, running a jumper wire as suggested and other suggestions such as starting and restarting with no luck. I received the codes p2104, 2111 and 2112 which say throttle is stuck open...Any suggestions and be safe. Thank you