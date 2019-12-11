Marked it as exhaust because it sounds like a potential exhaust leak.Link to audio clip here (sorry if it's low quality, I recorded it with my phone):It doesn't happen when accelerating at stop lights. After getting up to the speed limit, it happens only when I keep my foot in the same spot with light pressure on the gas pedal. Applying more pressure on the gas pedal or letting go of the gas pedal makes the noise stop.If this is also necessary, the exhaust is aftermarket. It was in the car before I bought it from a private seller, so I'm not sure which one it is.Thanks for your time.