Exhaust 2005 Ford Mustang V6 noise from pressing gas pedal

Marked it as exhaust because it sounds like a potential exhaust leak.

Link to audio clip here (sorry if it's low quality, I recorded it with my phone): View: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1s__XTIqouKyzkKAnGKQPrpDSD-09en8c/view?usp=drivesdk


It doesn't happen when accelerating at stop lights. After getting up to the speed limit, it happens only when I keep my foot in the same spot with light pressure on the gas pedal. Applying more pressure on the gas pedal or letting go of the gas pedal makes the noise stop.

If this is also necessary, the exhaust is aftermarket. It was in the car before I bought it from a private seller, so I'm not sure which one it is.

Thanks for your time.
 

Sounds like just a bunch of drone noise because you have aftermarket exhausts on a V6. My buddy had the same thing on his '14 V6 and I traded him my stock GT mufflers and he gave me his flowmasters and it worked out just fine.
 
mathews175 said:
Sounds like just a bunch of drone noise because you have aftermarket exhausts on a V6. My buddy had the same thing on his '14 V6 and I traded him my stock GT mufflers and he gave me his flowmasters and it worked out just fine.
It's really annoying, is it possible to make the noise stop?
 
Take it to your mechanic and ask him to check and see. Personally it just sounds like drone noise to me and the only way to fix that is to knock down how loud your exhausts are by getting different ones. what kind are on it right now?
 
mathews175 said:
Take it to your mechanic and ask him to check and see. Personally it just sounds like drone noise to me and the only way to fix that is to knock down how loud your exhausts are by getting different ones. what kind are on it right now?
I'm not sure, but they're definitely not dualies. I also want to mention the sound comes from the front of the car, not the pipes, so could it be the manifold?
 
All you need to know about exhaust "drone"

Drone is that loud humming noise after youve installed your cool shiny new exhaust system around 1800 - 2200RPM depending on your final drive ratio. Its very annoying for most and will drive your girlfriend (or boyfriend) right out of the car. So what is it? What causes it? What can I do about it...
www.fastfordmuscle.com

read this I still personally think that its drone noise and you nead to change your exhaust systems if you want it to stop rattling something upfront. Basically the frequency that your exhaust is making could very well be rattling your manifold. and guessing that you drive like a normal person in the city the constant hold of the pedal (appx 2000 RPM) can very well make that drone noise rattle the front of your car.
 
But before you change them definitely ask your mechanic if he would do a free diagnostic to see if there is a leak if you feel the need to.:)
 
