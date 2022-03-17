2005 GT 02 sensor stuck rich

Ok ,i am about to cut this thing into little ity bitty pieces !
I keep getting two codes
P2196
02 sensor stuck rich bank 1 sensor 1
P2198 bank 2 sensor 1
O2 sensor stuck rich .
I have checked for vacuum leaks and can not find one ,i have checked the exhaust for leaks and cant find one ,i even changed the exhaust system with another one i have and still the same two codes.
I have changed every sensor on the car and still the same two codes .
The motor is a 2007 i pulled from a wreck i bought ,it ran perfect up until i pulled it .
I am thinking it is somthing inside the car its self ,i have swapped the computer and key from the 05 with the one from the 07 and still the same problem .
Took it to ford ...ours is not the best around ,and they cant figure it out ,does anyone have any idea what the hell is going on ?
 

If it runs a while ,not long really ,it goes into fail safe mode and then throws all kinds of codes but i think its just fail safe mode causing that . I do have no charge to the AC system ,could this be causing the problem?
 
It is disturbing that a Ford Dealer can not figure it out. They have (required to be a selling dealership) all of the equipment and diagnostic tools to perform a proper test of the system.
My guess is they are punting the concern down the road.

How much diag time did you agree to?
If a tech is only given 1 hr to figure something out, then after an hr they throw their hands up in the air and quit.
 
