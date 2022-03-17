2005 GT 02 sensor stuck rich

Ok ,i am about to cut this thing into little ity bitty pieces !

I keep getting two codes

P2196

02 sensor stuck rich bank 1 sensor 1

P2198 bank 2 sensor 1

O2 sensor stuck rich .

I have checked for vacuum leaks and can not find one ,i have checked the exhaust for leaks and cant find one ,i even changed the exhaust system with another one i have and still the same two codes.

I have changed every sensor on the car and still the same two codes .

The motor is a 2007 i pulled from a wreck i bought ,it ran perfect up until i pulled it .

I am thinking it is somthing inside the car its self ,i have swapped the computer and key from the 05 with the one from the 07 and still the same problem .

Took it to ford ...ours is not the best around ,and they cant figure it out ,does anyone have any idea what the hell is going on ?