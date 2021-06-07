2005 GT Hard Starting

My 2005 GT is giving me some trouble. When I try to start it, it has to crank over for 3-4 seconds before it fires. And sometimes it just barely starts, then sorta bogs and stumbles for a couple of seconds before it evens out. It used to fire really quickly. The strange thing is that once I start it, if I shut it off and try to re-start, it fires instantly. But if I let it sit for a while, it gives me the hard start issue again.
I thought it was a fuel pump issue, but that doesn't seem to be the problem. (Side note: My stock fuel pump crapped out last year, and I replaced it with aftermarket junk. It works ok, but doesn't draw all the fuel from the passenger side tank, and I stall out with 70 miles until empty showing... but that is a separate issue). I pulled the rear seat, and even pulled the pump out, and it checks out. I've tried turning the key to run for a few seconds before trying to start, to prime the system, but that doesn't help. I've also replaced the fuel filter. Once it is running, there are no issues. I can redline it through the gears and it doesn't run out of fuel or spark.

It is strange that it is hard starting after sitting, but will immediately fire if I shut it off and restart it. Any thoughts? Fuel pressure sensor? Crank position sensor? That FPDM thing in the trunk?

Other possible related facts: 1) I just replaced the Mishimoto radiator. I had one in there and it started leaking, so they replaced it. Could I have damaged something taking it out? 2) I have an Edelbrock supercharger on it.

Thanks!
 

The fuel system is not holding pressure....when off, it should. there's a check valve in the pump and nothing in the front of it should leak fuel. You prob need a pump.
 
Try cycling the ignition on and off 3-4 times before starting it. Leaving in the on position for about 2-3 seconds each time. The pump shuts off a few seconds after the ignition is switched on. Cycling a bad pump multiple times is needed to get the pressure up to proper levels. Also, you might want to visit this forum: ExplorerForum.com The 2006-2010 V8 models share the 2005-2010 Mustang's 4.6L 3V V8 and there are a lot of threads there about fuel system problems with this engine. I am a long time member having owned Explorers and Mountaineers for over 20 years. The people there are very friendly and knowledgeable.
 
