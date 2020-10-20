My driver side tire wobbles, most noticeable on right turns. With front end jacked, there is definitely more free play on left (drivers side) than right wheel with hands checking for play at 9 and 3 o'clock. I am unsure if right side is excessive but definitely feel that driver side is problem. I have replaced inner and outer tie rods, front wheel bearings, front sway bar links, front sway bar bushings. The excessive play remains. Struts are ~4 years old.Looking under the inner tie rod boot, I can see the free play goes into the rack and pinion. I do not know what is too much and what is normal. I have a video if this helps.Dan