Suspension 2005 GT Left (driver side) tire wobbles, most noticeable on right turns. With front end jacked, more free play on left than right.

My driver side tire wobbles, most noticeable on right turns. With front end jacked, there is definitely more free play on left (drivers side) than right wheel with hands checking for play at 9 and 3 o'clock. I am unsure if right side is excessive but definitely feel that driver side is problem. I have replaced inner and outer tie rods, front wheel bearings, front sway bar links, front sway bar bushings. The excessive play remains. Struts are ~4 years old.

Looking under the inner tie rod boot, I can see the free play goes into the rack and pinion. I do not know what is too much and what is normal. I have a video if this helps.

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W69lgfc9IKc


Dan
 

If it's the rack, you should have the same play on both sides.

I had the same issue on my DD. I could have sworn it was the rack due to seeing the same thing, but it was one side only. On further investigation, my tie rod end (which only had 500 miles on it) was bad. Because it was brand new, I assumed it was fine. It was not.
 
Thanks for the reply. I am right there with you. I cannot think that anything in the rack and pinion or upstream would not have the same symptoms at each wheel. As for the inner tie rod, I had the same suspicion. I recently changed out my new tie rods, inner and outer, with newer and better quality inner and outer tie rods. The problem persists.
 
