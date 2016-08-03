2005 Mustang 4.0 L Won't Keep Running

Z

zag

New Member
Aug 3, 2016
2
0
1
47
Hoping someone can help, car had been running fine with no issues but I was taking it into the shop this morning to have a steering concern looked at. On the way to the shop I heard the belt squeal a bit for the first time.
The shop figured out the steering issue but mentioned the "plastic adapter" on the front of the harmonic balancer was looking chewed up and causing damage to the belt.
Well after having a look for myself that "plastic adapter" was indeed the harmonic balancer and did have some signs of failure.
On the way home it stalled at an intersection, restarted and ran roughly for about 5 - 10 seconds then died.
Tried starting again numerous times with the same result most of the time, sometimes it wouldn't fire at all.
Back at home in the garage, trying it again I can definitely smell the fuel so that's not the issue.
Could it be a bad crank sensor or.........????
Hooked up the tuner to download codes and none were found.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Z

zag

New Member
Aug 3, 2016
2
0
1
47
So in case anyone is interested, I think I have figured it out but it will be a few days before I start repairs.
The "plastic adapter" identified by the shop is in fact the harmonic balancer which has separated.
I assume right now that when it separated the threaded hub portion pushed back and took out the crankshaft sensor.
As long as repairs go according to plan I will post the progress in the event someone else runs into a similar issue.
 
J

Jimmy5

New Member
Feb 15, 2020
7
0
1
65
Salem, Oregon
Looks as if Your on the right trail with the Crankshaft Sensor. Cheap item for what it does $27. I read that the Crankshaft Sensor does not show up on the OB2. Look also at the wires, in case the plastic ring cut some wires. Advance Auto Parts also had the wire connect to the Crankshaft Sensor. If Crankshaft Sensor is bad, the fuel injectors won't turn on.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
A 2005 mustang roush stage 1 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
kiddiccarus (NOT A Mustang) 2005 Honda Accord Other Auto Tech 3
D 2005 Mustang Clutch Problems 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 15
R 2005 mustang convertible won't start 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
P Mustang 2005 - Convertible Top Won't Go Up 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Similar threads
2005 mustang roush stage 1
(NOT A Mustang) 2005 Honda Accord
2005 Mustang Clutch Problems
2005 mustang convertible won't start
Mustang 2005 - Convertible Top Won't Go Up
Top Bottom