2005 Mustang 4.0 L Won't Keep Running

Hoping someone can help, car had been running fine with no issues but I was taking it into the shop this morning to have a steering concern looked at. On the way to the shop I heard the belt squeal a bit for the first time.

The shop figured out the steering issue but mentioned the "plastic adapter" on the front of the harmonic balancer was looking chewed up and causing damage to the belt.

Well after having a look for myself that "plastic adapter" was indeed the harmonic balancer and did have some signs of failure.

On the way home it stalled at an intersection, restarted and ran roughly for about 5 - 10 seconds then died.

Tried starting again numerous times with the same result most of the time, sometimes it wouldn't fire at all.

Back at home in the garage, trying it again I can definitely smell the fuel so that's not the issue.

Could it be a bad crank sensor or.........????

Hooked up the tuner to download codes and none were found.