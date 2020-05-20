2005 Mustang 4.0 Raxiom sequential taillights act up when headlights are turned on

zack2001

zack2001

New Member
Dec 11, 2019
8
0
1
Lansing, MI
Title. With the headlights off and the hazards on, both driver's side and passenger side taillights sequence normally.

However, when I turn on the headlights and hazards:
- The left-most driver's side taillight stays constantly on and increases and decreases in brightness only, while the middle and right driver's side tail light flash on and off sequentially.
- The passenger side taillights sequence normally, but only the brightness increases and decreases sequentially, instead of flashing on and off sequentially.

It can't be the bulbs since they work normally with the headlights off, is it 100% a short, and would buying a replacement wiring harness solve the issue? I should mention I've had them for almost 5 months. The raxiom taillights I'm talking about is the $110 plug-and-play kit from AmericanMuscle
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
A How should I go about getting to 600hp? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
J shaker 1000 in 2005 mustang gt 6 cd changer Mustang Sound & Shine All 0
A 2005 mustang roush stage 1 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
kiddiccarus (NOT A Mustang) 2005 Honda Accord Other Auto Tech 3
D 2005 Mustang Clutch Problems 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 15
Invective For Sale 2005 Mustang GT Premium S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 3
J For Sale 2005 Mustang GT Eleanor Clone For Sale or Trade S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 1
zack2001 Exhaust 2005 Ford Mustang V6 noise from pressing gas pedal 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 13
P 2005 Mustang Driver Floorboard Flooded. Help 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
wolfheads 2005 mustang gt Throttle position sensor 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
G 2005 Mustang Power Steering Problem 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
R 2005 mustang convertible won't start 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
onebad95 For Sale 2005 Mustang GT Helion Turbo Kit Engine and Power Adder 1
D 2005 Mustang gt A/C PROBLEM 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
J Does Ford Performance make 3.73 gear for v6 mustangs? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
L 2005 mustang v6 Convertible top wont go up or down.. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
T 2005 Mustang GT with Dark Circuit Panel and can't read gauges 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
reapxr Progress Thread 2005 Mustang GT Build (Pics/Questions) 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J HELP 2005 Mustang Gt PCM, ENGINE FAILSAFE MODE 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
L Transmission help 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
F Will any 05-09 GT Auto Trans fit in my 2005 GT? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J P2196 2005 Mustang V6 Replaced O2 sensor still getting P2196 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
S 2005 Mustang V6 loses power. 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
codemonkey Who in Washington/Oregon owned my car before me? (Red Fire 05 GTP with a ton of mods) Regional Forums and Event Information 0
0 2005 Mustang - Dealer says PCM Driver needs to be replaced! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
T 2005 Mustang GT Climate Control 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
S WTB/Trade WTB hood for my 2005 Ford Mustang GT Interior Exterior Parts 0
J Is there a place to find all the parts to a 2005 mustang(like a paper or digital blow up of everything with part numbers referenced) 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
B 2005 Mustang gt 150K miles 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
B 2005 mustang gt Borla touring axle back Exhaust Parts 0
E 2005 Mustang GT 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
K This is my Stang, whatca ya think? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
S 2009 4.0 V6 Mustang - Engine Removal + Replacement 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
RossD 2005 Mustang GT 4.6L Roush Convertable - looking to replace Wheels &Tires 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
V 2005 Mustang Gt- Failsafe Engine Mode (paxton supercharger) 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
mpcv2000 Looking for alignment shop for a 2005 GT in Hallandale Beach area 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
0 2005 Ford Mustang GT 4.6 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
A 2005 Ford Mustang Gt motor swap 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
ponyrde2010 2005 Mustang gt 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
Q 2008 Mustang GT DTC P0345 P0349 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
J 2005 v6 mustang help please 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
T 2005 Mustang GT - New Injectors, what else needed??? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
B 2005 Mustang Creaky Brakes - Resolved 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
CindyP Cindy From Nh Here And Have A 2005 Mustang Gt-my Baby The Welcome Wagon 4
F 2005 Mustang Gt Hesitation Solved ! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
L 2005 V6 Mustang Trouble 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
R Expired 2005-2009 Mustang Gt Mac Axle-back Exhaust -$200 Exhaust Parts 0
M 2005 Mustang Gt Squek 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
M 2005 Mustang Suspension Squeak 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
P Mustang 2005 Other Auto Tech 4
Similar threads
Top Bottom