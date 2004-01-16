2005 Mustang brochure

B

Boss 351

Jul 13, 2003
2,433
23
48
Canada
That's not the real thing? I mean no offence to the person who designed it, but it isn't something I'd see Ford's marketing team would accept.
 
yellow5.0cobra

yellow5.0cobra

Founding Member
Jul 25, 2002
2,849
0
0
37
In the garage, On the floor.
I DOUBT that is FORD's brochure... simple fact is...

All it says is what has been posted on stangnet and in magazines.

Ford would have used their own touch if FINESE to make things more appealing.

And from a Marketing point of view, that first page is horrible for an advertisment.

It does look nice from a photoshop standpoint, but its not Fords work.
 
351CJ

351CJ

New Member
Dec 11, 2002
1,732
1
0
It is an advance "teaser" card for Ford Canada. It is not the final customer brochure. There have been similar "cards" for other new models.


:doh: Oh, I get it now, it HAS to be fake because the less than $20K LX, V8 model is not listed. :rlaugh: :rlaugh: :rlaugh:
 
Zinc001

Zinc001

New Member
Oct 27, 2001
410
0
0
351CJ said:
:doh: Oh, I get it now, it HAS to be fake because the less than $20K LX, V8 model is not listed. :rlaugh: :rlaugh: :rlaugh:
:lol: :lol: :lol:
:lol: :lol: :lol:
Found the link on Blue Oval News. The link goes to some Ford Dealer(?) in Ontario.
 
T

TampaBear67

New Member
Dec 29, 2003
31
0
0
52
Tampa
I Can't Seem To Open This File. Please Bear With Me Guys, I'm Pretty New To This Stuff. All I Get Is A Bunch Of Lines Of Code. How Can I View These?
 
351CJ

351CJ

New Member
Dec 11, 2002
1,732
1
0
TampaBear67 said:
I Can't Seem To Open This File. Please Bear With Me Guys, I'm Pretty New To This Stuff. All I Get Is A Bunch Of Lines Of Code. How Can I View These?
It's an Adobe .pdf file. You need Adobe Acrobat Reader to see it. You can download the reader for free, just go to the Adobe web site.
 
D

Dan05GTOwner

New Member
Apr 14, 2003
95
0
0
Toronto, Ontario
I found the brochure and posted it on BON. 351CJ is correct, it is an information card put out by Ford Canada to dealers. It is legit. You can order one from Ford Canada's web site (i assume you have to be Canadian though) and you will also receive the brochure as soon as it becomes available.

Dan

Dan
 
T

TampaBear67

New Member
Dec 29, 2003
31
0
0
52
Tampa
351CJ said:
It's an Adobe .pdf file. You need Adobe Acrobat Reader to see it. You can download the reader for free, just go to the Adobe web site.
Thanks 351! I Appereciate the help.

And to the rest of the guys who can only make fun of someone elses post style, Thanks for nothing! I get so sick of people who have to just pick out any little thing and harp on it! But then again I guess they couldn't feel good about themselves unless they have someone else to pick on!

If I see something I dont like about the way others post i just read the post and ignore the part that I don't care for! I don't attack them or make fun of them! Sometimes you can Learn from others, and I like to help others when I can, I dont make others feel bad for my own enjoyment!
 
